Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO)’s -2.97% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) has seen 53491.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $553.49M, closed the last trade at $15.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -2.97% during that session. The OBIO stock price is -55.73% off its 52-week high price of $23.39 and 50.13% above the 52-week low of $7.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 61430.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 59.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) trade information

Sporting -2.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the OBIO stock price touched $15.02 or saw a rise of 8.69%. Year-to-date, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. shares have moved 50.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) have changed -2.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.16% from current levels.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 50.50% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $710k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $710k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

OBIO Dividends

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.49% with a share float percentage of 48.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 5.12 million shares worth more than $100.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, RTW Investments LP held 14.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 2.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.58 million and represent 6.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.01% shares in the company for having 0.56 million shares of worth $5.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $2.45 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.