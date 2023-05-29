OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.63% Stock Price Gain

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) has a beta value of -0.23 and has seen 60270.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.20M, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.63% during that session. The OPGN stock price is -2209.86% off its 52-week high price of $16.40 and 22.54% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 83420.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 412.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.2.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Sporting 1.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the OPGN stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 11.25%. Year-to-date, OpGen Inc. shares have moved -74.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) have changed -21.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -322.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -322.54% from current levels.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OpGen Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.83%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and 72.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 77.20%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $900k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

OPGN Dividends

OpGen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.80% with a share float percentage of 2.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OpGen Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 50892.0 shares worth more than $67686.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC held 0.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 48331.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64280.0 and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 26766.0 shares of worth $48714.0 while later fund manager owns 22247.0 shares of worth $62736.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.