Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has a beta value of 2.75 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.69M, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.50% during that session. The OTRK stock price is -342.55% off its 52-week high price of $2.08 and 27.66% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 174.27K shares.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Sporting -5.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the OTRK stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 12.64%. Year-to-date, Ontrak Inc. shares have moved 28.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have changed 7.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.24.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 21.16% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -82.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.51 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -5.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

OTRK Dividends

Ontrak Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.68% with a share float percentage of 9.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ontrak Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.78 million shares worth more than $0.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63483.0 and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $44796.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.