Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) has a beta value of 2.66 and has seen 58789.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.20M, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -8.02% during that session. The OBLG stock price is -549.66% off its 52-week high price of $9.68 and 16.11% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 69770.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 251.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oblong Inc. (OBLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Sporting -8.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the OBLG stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 13.37%. Year-to-date, Oblong Inc. shares have moved -15.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) have changed -28.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 12110.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -906.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -906.71% from current levels.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.67% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.43 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.20% over the past 5 years.

OBLG Dividends

Oblong Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.24% with a share float percentage of 68.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oblong Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Foundry Group Next, LLC with over 0.52 million shares worth more than $0.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Foundry Group Next, LLC held 20.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is StepStone Group LP, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.4 million and represent 9.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 5010.0 shares of worth $8837.0 while later fund manager owns 4860.0 shares of worth $10400.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.