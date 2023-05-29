NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC): What Makes The Stock Good?

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 67643.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.60M, closed the last trade at $1.27 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.25% during that session. The NMTC stock price is -132.28% off its 52-week high price of $2.95 and 38.58% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 225.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) trade information

Sporting 3.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the NMTC stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation shares have moved 5.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) have changed -15.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -155.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.48% from current levels.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.43% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,888.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $350k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $650k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $32k and $69k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 993.70% for the current quarter and 842.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.90% over the past 5 years.

NMTC Dividends

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.08% with a share float percentage of 9.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $0.89 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 4.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.72 million and represent 3.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 75566.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 73065.0 shares of worth $87678.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.