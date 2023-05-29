MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.79M, closed the last trade at $2.24 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.75% during that session. The HOLO stock price is -1462.5% off its 52-week high price of $35.00 and 40.62% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 490.62K shares.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information

Sporting 2.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the HOLO stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 1.32%. Year-to-date, MicroCloud Hologram Inc. shares have moved -1.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) have changed 54.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -11.46% over the past 6 months.

HOLO Dividends

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.06% with a share float percentage of 0.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MicroCloud Hologram Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Xtx Topco Ltd with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Xtx Topco Ltd held 0.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, with the holding of over 40329.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89530.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.