Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) has seen 58195.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.10M, closed the last trade at $3.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -5.03% during that session. The MHUA stock price is -1406.29% off its 52-week high price of $45.49 and 13.91% above the 52-week low of $2.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 127.26K shares.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) trade information

Sporting -5.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the MHUA stock price touched $3.02 or saw a rise of 27.92%. Year-to-date, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. shares have moved -63.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) have changed -10.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 29320.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.42% over the past 6 months.

MHUA Dividends

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.18% with a share float percentage of 0.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 39128.0 shares worth more than $0.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 27795.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 27795.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 8805.0 shares of worth $0.3 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.