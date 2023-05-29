Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) Has Fallen -1.10%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) has seen 68304.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.30M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.10% during that session. The MTEK stock price is -132.22% off its 52-week high price of $2.09 and 24.44% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 80890.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 220.56K shares.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) trade information

Sporting -1.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the MTEK stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Maris-Tech Ltd. shares have moved 8.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) have changed 12.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.18% over the past 6 months.

MTEK Dividends

Maris-Tech Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.44% with a share float percentage of 0.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maris-Tech Ltd. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 8000.0 shares worth more than $6720.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, UBS Group AG held 0.10% of shares outstanding.