LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Must Gain 65.47% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $81.40M, closed the last trade at $0.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.25% during that session. The LMDX stock price is -837.5% off its 52-week high price of $4.50 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 176.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

Sporting -3.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the LMDX stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 11.85%. Year-to-date, LumiraDx Limited shares have moved -46.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) have changed -17.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $2.70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -462.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -56.25% from current levels.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LumiraDx Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.30%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.90% and 76.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -62.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.48 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $44.73 million and $37.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -52.00% for the current quarter and -42.30% for the next.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.59% with a share float percentage of 129.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LumiraDx Limited having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with over 14.29 million shares worth more than $6.64 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation held 8.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Senvest Management LLC, with the holding of over 10.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.93 million and represent 6.45% of shares outstanding.