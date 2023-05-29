Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI) investors to reap big returns again

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.50M, closed the last trade at $1.13 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The LSDI stock price is -253.98% off its 52-week high price of $4.00 and 26.55% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 949.91K shares.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the LSDI stock price touched $1.13 or saw a rise of 11.72%. Year-to-date, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. shares have moved -62.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) have changed 4.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -209.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -209.73% from current levels.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) estimates and forecasts

LSDI Dividends

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with over 0.3 million shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, K2 Principal Fund, L.P. held 1.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Potomac Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.