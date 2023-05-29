Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.53M, closed the last trade at $3.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.37% during that session. The RIDE stock price is -1449.86% off its 52-week high price of $55.95 and 4.43% above the 52-week low of $3.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 416.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.79.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Sporting -1.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the RIDE stock price touched $3.61 or saw a rise of 27.51%. Year-to-date, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have moved -78.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have changed -53.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.45 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -315.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 87.53% from current levels.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.37%, compared to 15.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.00% and 64.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 930.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $320k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 40.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.88%.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.79 million shares worth more than $0.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.