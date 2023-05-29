Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $160.91M, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.38% during that session. The IVVD stock price is -242.66% off its 52-week high price of $4.90 and 27.97% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 215.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Sporting -2.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the IVVD stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 23.94%. Year-to-date, Invivyd Inc. shares have moved -4.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) have changed 26.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -249.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.07% from current levels.

Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Invivyd Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.46%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.70% and 11.90% for the next quarter.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.03% with a share float percentage of 98.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invivyd Inc. having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 13.95 million shares worth more than $16.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 12.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is M28 Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 9.25 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.1 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.35% shares in the company for having 4.76 million shares of worth $8.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $2.9 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.