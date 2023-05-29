Investors In Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Will Start Making Money Again

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 0.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.17M, closed the last trade at $2.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -6.90% during that session. The BIOC stock price is -2108.33% off its 52-week high price of $47.70 and 2.78% above the 52-week low of $2.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 132.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

Sporting -6.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the BIOC stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 68.83%. Year-to-date, Biocept Inc. shares have moved -86.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -67.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) have changed -72.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 7840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $330.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $330.00 while the price target rests at a high of $330.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15177.78% from current levels.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.81% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -72.00%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -890.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

BIOC Dividends

Biocept Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.