Investor Trust Slackened After Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Shares Dropped By $0.0

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.70M, closed the last trade at $0.70 per share which meant -0.30% during that session. The UK stock price is -900.0% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 316.83K shares.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Sporting -0.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the UK stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 9.62%. Year-to-date, Ucommune International Ltd shares have moved -52.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) have changed -28.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 80900.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.70% over the past 6 months.

UK Dividends

Ucommune International Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.52% with a share float percentage of 52.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ucommune International Ltd having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shen, Neil, Nanpeng with over 2.3 million shares worth more than $2.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Shen, Neil, Nanpeng held 49.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 2.55% of shares outstanding.