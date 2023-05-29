Investor Trust Slackened After 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) Shares Gained By $0.02

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $200.90M, closed the last trade at $2.72 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The FEAM stock price is -918.75% off its 52-week high price of $27.71 and 2.21% above the 52-week low of $2.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 276.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) trade information

Sporting 0.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the FEAM stock price touched $2.72 or saw a rise of 22.51%. Year-to-date, 5E Advanced Materials Inc. shares have moved -65.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) have changed -34.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -267.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -267.65% from current levels.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.31% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.50% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270k for the current quarter.

FEAM Dividends

5E Advanced Materials Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.53% with a share float percentage of 40.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 5E Advanced Materials Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.18 million shares worth more than $11.83 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 4.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.66 million and represent 4.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.84% shares in the company for having 1.69 million shares of worth $9.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.97 million shares of worth $7.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.