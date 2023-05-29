Investor Confidence Shakens After Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Share Prices Loss -$0.06

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 68757.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.80M, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.62% during that session. The POLA stock price is -224.19% off its 52-week high price of $4.02 and 19.35% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 677.60K shares.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

Sporting -4.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the POLA stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 8.82%. Year-to-date, Polar Power Inc. shares have moved -3.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) have changed 4.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -42.06% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.20% over the past 5 years.

POLA Dividends

Polar Power Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.11% with a share float percentage of 16.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polar Power Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $0.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Bard Associates Inc. held 2.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baird Financial Group, Inc., with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.34 million and represent 2.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 80105.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.