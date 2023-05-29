Investor Confidence Shakens After Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Share Prices Loss -$0.15

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 63481.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.80M, closed the last trade at $1.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -8.29% during that session. The LEJU stock price is -492.77% off its 52-week high price of $9.84 and 37.95% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 90040.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 287.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

Sporting -8.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the LEJU stock price touched $1.66 or saw a rise of 20.16%. Year-to-date, Leju Holdings Limited shares have moved 24.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) have changed 28.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 55230.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2068.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2068.67% from current levels.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 17.73% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.4 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.20% over the past 5 years.

LEJU Dividends

Leju Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.32% with a share float percentage of 1.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leju Holdings Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC with over 93820.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 62699.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68341.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Jacob Internet Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 58468.0 shares of worth $68992.0 while later fund manager owns 35352.0 shares of worth $41715.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.