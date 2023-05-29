Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) Share Prices Gained By $0.57

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 67313.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $336.65M, closed the last trade at $31.64 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The TCX stock price is -72.35% off its 52-week high price of $54.53 and 49.34% above the 52-week low of $16.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 73750.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 105.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tucows Inc. (TCX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the TCX stock price touched $31.64 or saw a rise of 3.21%. Year-to-date, Tucows Inc. shares have moved -6.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) have changed 34.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $66.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $66.79 while the price target rests at a high of $66.79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -111.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -111.09% from current levels.

Tucows Inc. (TCX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.47% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.60%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -923.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.00%.

TCX Dividends

Tucows Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.19% with a share float percentage of 99.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tucows Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with over 1.95 million shares worth more than $37.96 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. held 18.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv, with the holding of over 1.79 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.77 million and represent 16.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $9.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $4.87 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.