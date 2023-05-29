Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ: JEWL) Share Prices Gained By $0.04

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.40M, closed the last trade at $0.96 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 4.80% during that session. The JEWL stock price is -1143.75% off its 52-week high price of $11.94 and 28.13% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 86440.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 147.98K shares.

Sporting 4.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the JEWL stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 2.75%. Year-to-date, Adamas One Corp. shares have moved -69.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) have changed 24.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Adamas One Corp. (JEWL) estimates and forecasts

Adamas One Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.03% with a share float percentage of 0.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adamas One Corp. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC with over 55556.0 shares worth more than $46111.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 30100.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24983.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.