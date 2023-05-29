Investor Confidence Dwindles After Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) Shares Drop By About -0.05

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) has seen 60394.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $151.31M, closed the last trade at $3.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.34% during that session. The AUGX stock price is -18.8% off its 52-week high price of $4.36 and 72.48% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) trade information

Sporting -1.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the AUGX stock price touched $3.67 or saw a rise of 11.57%. Year-to-date, Augmedix Inc. shares have moved 135.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) have changed 20.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -117.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -49.86% from current levels.

Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Augmedix Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 205.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.35%, compared to 10.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.80% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.36 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

AUGX Dividends

Augmedix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.74% with a share float percentage of 83.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Augmedix Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company.