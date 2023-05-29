Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) has seen 80486.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.50M, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.71% during that session. The ILAG stock price is -2414.29% off its 52-week high price of $26.40 and 19.05% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51500.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 563.85K shares.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) trade information

Sporting -2.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ILAG stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 11.76%. Year-to-date, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. shares have moved 19.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) have changed 1.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -42.31% over the past 6 months.

ILAG Dividends

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.63% with a share float percentage of 1.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. with over 6200.0 shares worth more than $6262.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 5781.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5838.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.