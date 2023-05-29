Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) has seen 0.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.10M, closed the last trade at $1.75 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 9.37% during that session. The IMMX stock price is -97.14% off its 52-week high price of $3.45 and 61.14% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 305.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Sporting 9.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the IMMX stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 9.33%. Year-to-date, Immix Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -23.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) have changed -23.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -700.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -357.14% from current levels.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 27.74% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.73% with a share float percentage of 9.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immix Biopharma Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UMB Bank NA/MO, with the holding of over 99300.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 55851.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 52378.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.