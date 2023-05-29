IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 78408.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.00M, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 6.03% during that session. The IMCC stock price is -956.6% off its 52-week high price of $11.20 and 44.34% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 98990.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

Sporting 6.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the IMCC stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 10.92%. Year-to-date, IM Cannabis Corp. shares have moved 8.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) have changed 59.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 53220.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.11 while the price target rests at a high of $1.11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.72% from current levels.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IM Cannabis Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.30%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 101.00% and 100.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $23.82 million and $14.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -44.60% for the current quarter and -4.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.20% over the past 5 years.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.65% with a share float percentage of 6.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IM Cannabis Corp. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynwood Capital Management Inc. with over 0.46 million shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. held 4.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 2.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Wasatch Microcap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.