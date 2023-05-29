Icosavax Inc. (ICVX): What Is Good About Stock?

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) has seen 75082.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $385.70M, closed the last trade at $9.90 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 6.34% during that session. The ICVX stock price is -66.16% off its 52-week high price of $16.45 and 76.97% above the 52-week low of $2.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

Sporting 6.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ICVX stock price touched $9.90 or saw a rise of 6.16%. Year-to-date, Icosavax Inc. shares have moved 24.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) have changed 80.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -203.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -51.52% from current levels.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Icosavax Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 226.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.63%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.30% and -9.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $70k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

ICVX Dividends

Icosavax Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.92% with a share float percentage of 93.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Icosavax Inc. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.0 million shares worth more than $34.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 5.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.59 million and represent 14.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.98% shares in the company for having 2.06 million shares of worth $16.87 million while later fund manager owns 1.61 million shares of worth $12.78 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.89% of company’s outstanding stock.