How Will Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Perform In Months To Come?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.11M, closed the last trade at $3.50 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.45% during that session. The IMPP stock price is -315.71% off its 52-week high price of $14.55 and 40.57% above the 52-week low of $2.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 854.04K shares.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Sporting 1.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the IMPP stock price touched $3.50 or saw a rise of 11.62%. Year-to-date, Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares have moved -3.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) have changed 38.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.22% over the past 6 months.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 50224.0 shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 29306.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85104.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.