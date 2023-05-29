How Will Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) has seen 57558.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.50M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.20% during that session. The DBGI stock price is -2880.52% off its 52-week high price of $22.95 and 7.79% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 432.37K shares.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Sporting -1.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the DBGI stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 27.36%. Year-to-date, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares have moved -81.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) have changed -2.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.36% over the past 6 months.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.26% with a share float percentage of 1.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Brands Group Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 29400.0 shares worth more than $38808.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, State Street Corporation held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 28125.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37125.0 and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 2496.0 shares of worth $10533.0 while later fund manager owns 371.0 shares of worth $571.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.