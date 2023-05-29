How Is WISeKey International Holding AG.(NASDAQ: WKEY) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.09M, closed the last trade at $2.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.12% during that session. The WKEY stock price is -20.3% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 69.55% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 988.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Sporting -1.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the WKEY stock price touched $2.66 or saw a rise of 36.36%. Year-to-date, WISeKey International Holding AG shares have moved 117.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) have changed 61.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 74100.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.22 while the price target rests at a high of $7.39. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -177.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -58.65% from current levels.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WISeKey International Holding AG shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 128.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.14%, compared to 21.80% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.80% over the past 5 years.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.19% with a share float percentage of 4.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WISeKey International Holding AG having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 49150.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 27632.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57474.0 and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.