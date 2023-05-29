How Is The Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) has seen 50483.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.60M, closed the last trade at $1.02 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.00% during that session. The JZ stock price is -18136.27% off its 52-week high price of $186.01 and 32.35% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 63810.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 184.77K shares.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) trade information

Sporting 2.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the JZ stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 11.3%. Year-to-date, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited shares have moved 37.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) have changed 3.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.44% over the past 6 months.

JZ Dividends

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.29% with a share float percentage of 0.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 31347.0 shares worth more than $36362.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Millennium Management Llc held 0.05% of shares outstanding.