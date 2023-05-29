How Is First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 55974.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.40M, closed the last trade at $2.01 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 8.65% during that session. The FWBI stock price is -4439.8% off its 52-week high price of $91.25 and 8.46% above the 52-week low of $1.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 69500.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 84.28K shares.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Sporting 8.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the FWBI stock price touched $2.01 or saw a rise of 15.9%. Year-to-date, First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -67.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) have changed -28.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 55690.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -795.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -397.51% from current levels.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.51% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.