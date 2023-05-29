Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 56193.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.79M, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -7.54% during that session. The HSTO stock price is -473.49% off its 52-week high price of $4.76 and 18.07% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 68700.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 993.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Histogen Inc. (HSTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.9.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Sporting -7.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the HSTO stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 20.95%. Year-to-date, Histogen Inc. shares have moved -0.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) have changed -7.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 31500.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -140.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -140.96% from current levels.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Histogen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.72%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.90% and 3.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 55.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.00%.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.79% with a share float percentage of 8.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Histogen Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 60166.0 shares worth more than $72800.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 34910.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42241.0 and represent 0.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 13638.0 shares of worth $11319.0 while later fund manager owns 7001.0 shares of worth $7071.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.