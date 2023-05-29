Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $219.71M, closed the last trade at $5.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.60% during that session. The OLMA stock price is -41.9% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 58.29% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 179.76K shares.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Sporting -2.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the OLMA stock price touched $5.25 or saw a rise of 26.06%. Year-to-date, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 114.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) have changed 13.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.87.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 91.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.49%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.00% and -24.60% for the next quarter.

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.11% with a share float percentage of 95.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 7.61 million shares worth more than $26.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, BVF Inc. held 18.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Logos Global Management LP, with the holding of over 3.74 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.99 million and represent 9.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 1.01 million shares of worth $2.47 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $1.83 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.