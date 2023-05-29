Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 0.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.16M, closed the last trade at $10.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -7.22% during that session. The HEPA stock price is -120.83% off its 52-week high price of $23.85 and 51.85% above the 52-week low of $5.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 332.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.32.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) trade information

Sporting -7.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the HEPA stock price touched $10.80 or saw a rise of 47.73%. Year-to-date, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 79.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) have changed -20.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 70550.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $74.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -585.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -159.26% from current levels.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 35.00% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

HEPA Dividends

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $2.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 80138.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.24 million and represent 2.10% of shares outstanding.