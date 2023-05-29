HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Forecast To Gain 66.56% And Reach Consensus Price Target

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.49M, closed the last trade at $2.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.54% during that session. The BEAT stock price is -209.17% off its 52-week high price of $6.74 and 48.62% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 106.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

Sporting -3.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the BEAT stock price touched $2.18 or saw a rise of 11.38%. Year-to-date, HeartBeam Inc. shares have moved -55.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) have changed 7.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 89350.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.55 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -266.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -154.59% from current levels.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HeartBeam Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.33%, compared to 10.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.50% and 63.60% for the next quarter.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.97% with a share float percentage of 8.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HeartBeam Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC, with the holding of over 64465.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.50% shares in the company for having 40926.0 shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 39241.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.