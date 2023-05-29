GRI Bio Inc. (GRI)’s -4.30% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) has seen 57584.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.72M, closed the last trade at $5.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -4.30% during that session. The GRI stock price is -537.31% off its 52-week high price of $36.90 and 5.18% above the 52-week low of $5.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15200.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GRI Bio Inc. (GRI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) trade information

Sporting -4.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the GRI stock price touched $5.79 or saw a rise of 17.76%. Year-to-date, GRI Bio Inc. shares have moved -33.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) have changed -17.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 22360.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $360.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $360.00 while the price target rests at a high of $360.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6117.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6117.62% from current levels.

GRI Bio Inc. (GRI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.90% over the past 6 months.

GRI Dividends

GRI Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GRI Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.02% with a share float percentage of 2.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GRI Bio Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company.