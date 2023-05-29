Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Expected To Rise 43.0% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.80M, closed the last trade at $1.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.56% during that session. The FRGT stock price is -2664.04% off its 52-week high price of $31.51 and 1.75% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 943.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Sporting -2.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the FRGT stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 10.93%. Year-to-date, Freight Technologies Inc. shares have moved -50.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) have changed -33.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -75.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -75.44% from current levels.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.54% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.2 million for the current quarter.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 08 and June 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.63% with a share float percentage of 4.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freight Technologies Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 18279.0 shares worth more than $28515.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2782.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4339.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.