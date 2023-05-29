Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) has a beta value of -0.04 and has seen 0.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.90M, closed the last trade at $1.65 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 10.37% during that session. The FCUV stock price is -566.67% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 9.7% above the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 98.44K shares.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) trade information

Sporting 10.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the FCUV stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 13.16%. Year-to-date, Focus Universal Inc. shares have moved -61.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) have changed -14.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 48.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -81.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -81.82% from current levels.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.32% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.30% over the past 5 years.

FCUV Dividends

Focus Universal Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.87% with a share float percentage of 19.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Focus Universal Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.96 million shares worth more than $4.9 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.21 million and represent 3.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.28% shares in the company for having 0.53 million shares of worth $2.25 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $1.29 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.