FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Shares Are Down -70.20% YTD

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.22M, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant 0.49% during that session. The FAZE stock price is -4389.09% off its 52-week high price of $24.69 and 32.73% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 368.00K shares.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the FAZE stock price touched $0.55 or saw a rise of 14.99%. Year-to-date, FaZe Holdings Inc. shares have moved -70.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) have changed 22.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.87% over the past 6 months.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.43% with a share float percentage of 57.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FaZe Holdings Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lewin Nick with over 17.02 million shares worth more than $31.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Lewin Nick held 22.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is B. Riley Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 11.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.07 million and represent 14.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $0.63 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $74895.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.