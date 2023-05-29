EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Has Risen 1.49%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.00M, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.49% during that session. The EUDA stock price is -672.06% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 22.79% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) trade information

Sporting 1.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the EUDA stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 17.07%. Year-to-date, EUDA Health Holdings Limited shares have moved -17.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) have changed -17.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 92250.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.63% over the past 6 months.

EUDA Dividends

EUDA Health Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.17% with a share float percentage of 33.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EUDA Health Holdings Limited having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $1.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 9.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ayrton Capital LLC, with the holding of over 0.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.44 million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 4830.0 shares of worth $7958.0 while later fund manager owns 2778.0 shares of worth $3111.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.