Does Yunji Inc. (YJ)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 71330.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.20M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 5.00% during that session. The YJ stock price is -466.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.19 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 100.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yunji Inc. (YJ) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Sporting 5.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the YJ stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 16.0%. Year-to-date, Yunji Inc. shares have moved -74.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) have changed -36.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 60630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.09 while the price target rests at a high of $22.09. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10419.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10419.05% from current levels.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.92% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.20% over the past 5 years.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.42% with a share float percentage of 26.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yunji Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 1.29 million shares worth more than $0.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 0.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.