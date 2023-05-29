Does Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.50M, closed the last trade at $1.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -15.82% during that session. The NIR stock price is -1030.3% off its 52-week high price of $18.65 and -10.3% below the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 501.31K shares.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) trade information

Sporting -15.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the NIR stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 24.66%. Year-to-date, Near Intelligence Inc. shares have moved -83.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) have changed -45.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.71% over the past 6 months.

NIR Dividends

Near Intelligence Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 90.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.62% with a share float percentage of 305.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Near Intelligence Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 5.85 million shares worth more than $14.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 11.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the holding of over 0.64 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.6 million and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.