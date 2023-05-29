Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) has a beta value of 5.25 and has seen 87313.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.10M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.59% during that session. The CELZ stock price is -153.57% off its 52-week high price of $1.42 and 41.07% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Sporting -2.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CELZ stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 13.85%. Year-to-date, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares have moved 47.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) have changed -13.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1150.0% from current levels.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.44%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and -28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.77% with a share float percentage of 7.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $62112.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 5.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 61050.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30525.0 and represent 2.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.67% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $65315.0 while later fund manager owns 61050.0 shares of worth $23266.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.