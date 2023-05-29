Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) has seen 63076.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.57M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.14% during that session. The CNXA stock price is -6373.68% off its 52-week high price of $12.30 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 708.88K shares.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Sporting -6.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CNXA stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 20.7%. Year-to-date, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares have moved -19.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) have changed 20.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.66% over the past 6 months.

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.73% with a share float percentage of 13.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 2.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 56831.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8553.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.