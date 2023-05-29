Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.10M, closed the last trade at $1.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.99% during that session. The COEP stock price is -987.31% off its 52-week high price of $21.42 and 47.72% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 370.84K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information

Sporting -1.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the COEP stock price touched $1.97 or saw a rise of 10.04%. Year-to-date, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved 28.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) have changed 69.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -204.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -103.05% from current levels.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.08% over the past 6 months.

COEP Dividends

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.50% with a share float percentage of 40.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 81672.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 64749.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93238.0 and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.