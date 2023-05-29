CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Investors To Make Money Again

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.21M, closed the last trade at $1.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -7.53% during that session. The CNSP stock price is -514.13% off its 52-week high price of $11.30 and 66.85% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Sporting -7.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CNSP stock price touched $1.84 or saw a rise of 15.6%. Year-to-date, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -23.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) have changed 6.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1530.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1530.43% from current levels.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.93% over the past 6 months.

CNSP Dividends

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.26% with a share float percentage of 7.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 2.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 26800.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26800.0 and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 3444.0 shares of worth $8265.0 while later fund manager owns 2168.0 shares of worth $4010.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.