CI&T Inc Shares Are Up -69.48% Since The Beginning Of The Year

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) has seen 0.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $582.08M, closed the last trade at $4.55 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 4.60% during that session. The CINT stock price is -254.95% off its 52-week high price of $16.15 and 26.59% above the 52-week low of $3.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 86.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CI&T Inc (CINT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) trade information

Sporting 4.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CINT stock price touched $4.55 or saw a rise of 7.71%. Year-to-date, CI&T Inc shares have moved -30.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) have changed 16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 86470.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.96 while the price target rests at a high of $79.87. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1655.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -448.57% from current levels.

CI&T Inc (CINT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CI&T Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.23%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $114.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $122.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $98.19 million and $105.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.40% for the current quarter and 16.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -1.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.54%.

CINT Dividends

CI&T Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.16% with a share float percentage of 89.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CI&T Inc having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 2.79 million shares worth more than $15.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Fred Alger Management, LLC held 13.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 1.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.58 million and represent 7.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) International Discovery Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.19% shares in the company for having 1.04 million shares of worth $7.71 million while later fund manager owns 1.02 million shares of worth $7.57 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.09% of company’s outstanding stock.