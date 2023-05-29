BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI): What Is Good About Stock?

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) has a beta value of 0.26 and has seen 56958.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.10M, closed the last trade at $1.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.17% during that session. The BFI stock price is -200.82% off its 52-week high price of $3.67 and 22.13% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 93340.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.28K shares.

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) trade information

Sporting -3.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the BFI stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 18.12%. Year-to-date, BurgerFi International Inc. shares have moved -3.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) have changed 22.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.93.

BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.65% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $45.3 million and $44.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.70% for the current quarter and -0.90% for the next.

BFI Dividends

BurgerFi International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.21% with a share float percentage of 29.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BurgerFi International Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lion Point Capital, LP with over 2.75 million shares worth more than $3.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Lion Point Capital, LP held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.51 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.61 million and represent 2.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.30% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $0.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.