authID Inc. (AUID) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 83037.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.49M, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 10.08% during that session. The AUID stock price is -440.91% off its 52-week high price of $3.57 and 59.09% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 50.75K shares.

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) trade information

Sporting 10.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the AUID stock price touched $0.66 or saw a rise of 14.22%. Year-to-date, authID Inc. shares have moved 14.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) have changed 69.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.1.

authID Inc. (AUID) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.46% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.00% over the past 5 years.

AUID Dividends

authID Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.58% with a share float percentage of 15.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with authID Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leo Brokerage, LLC with over 1.04 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Leo Brokerage, LLC held 4.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Simon Quick Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 1.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.47 million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $0.16 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.