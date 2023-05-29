AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 72875.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.40M, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.71% during that session. The APCX stock price is -201.69% off its 52-week high price of $5.37 and 77.53% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 99630.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 116.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

Sporting 1.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the APCX stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 10.1%. Year-to-date, AppTech Payments Corp. shares have moved -24.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) have changed -5.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.79 while the price target rests at a high of $1.79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -0.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.56% from current levels.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 157.90% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 75.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $790k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.10% over the past 5 years.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.89% with a share float percentage of 13.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AppTech Payments Corp. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.69 million shares worth more than $1.03 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 3.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.62 million and represent 2.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 67900.0 shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 58905.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.