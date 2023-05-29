Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) has seen 0.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.40M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.15% during that session. The AUVI stock price is -650.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 296.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Sporting -5.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the AUVI stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Applied UV Inc. shares have moved -38.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) have changed -15.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 16280.000000000002 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -346.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -346.43% from current levels.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.67% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 114.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.42 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.91 million and $5.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 93.30% for the current quarter and 86.20% for the next.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.84% with a share float percentage of 3.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied UV Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. held 0.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 72723.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63996.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 68188.0 shares of worth $61703.0 while later fund manager owns 38595.0 shares of worth $34924.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.