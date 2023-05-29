Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Slumps 1.89%, A Gain For Bears

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.40M, closed the last trade at $0.27 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.89% during that session. The AMTI stock price is -1444.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.17 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 83980.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 141.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

Sporting 1.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the AMTI stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 5.59%. Year-to-date, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares have moved -35.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) have changed -8.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.20 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -270.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.93% from current levels.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.54%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 124.70% and 53.80% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -21.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.70%.

AMTI Dividends

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.82% with a share float percentage of 61.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Molecular Transport Inc. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EPIQ Capital Group, LLC with over 8.72 million shares worth more than $2.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC held 22.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Founders Fund V Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.61 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 million and represent 9.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 1.09 million shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $93513.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.